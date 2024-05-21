My career success is by hard work not luck - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has debunked claims suggesting his career success was merely due to his connections with music icons Castro and Samini.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning program, he emphasized the importance of hard work over mere associations, stating, "Who you know will take you there but what you know will keep you there."



Kinaata acknowledged the advantages of collaborating with Samini and Castro but stressed that success in the music industry requires more than connections.



He highlighted the need for talent and determination, noting that while opportunities may arise, it is one's individual effort that ultimately determines success.



His collaboration with Castro on "Odo Pa" in 2014 and tenure with Samini's High-Grade Family contributed to his growth.



However, Kinaata's decision to become an independent artist in 2018 signaled his dedication to carving his own path in the industry.



Since his breakout hit "Susuka" in 2015, Kinaata has consistently delivered chart-topping singles.



His latest release, the seven-track EP "Kofi oo Kofi," pays homage to his mother, Auntie Ama, showcasing his versatility and lyrical prowess.



With each milestone, Kinaata reaffirms that his achievements are the result of hard work and dedication, rather than mere luck or connections.