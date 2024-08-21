You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 21Article 1972271

Television of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

    

Source: TIG

My daughter is 47 years old, not 50 — McBrown’s mother clarifies

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

During the show, McBrown asked her mother to confirm her age amidst public speculation During the show, McBrown asked her mother to confirm her age amidst public speculation

On August 18, 2024, Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday on Onua Showtime, introducing her mother to the audience.

During the show, McBrown asked her mother to confirm her age amidst public speculation, with her mother verifying that McBrown is indeed 47 years old, despite some claims suggesting she is 50.

The confirmation addresses ongoing confusion about McBrown’s age and highlights her youthful appearance.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment