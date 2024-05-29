My dream is to change Ghana- Shatta Wale announces Presidential ambition

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has declared his intention to run for president, citing his massive fanbase and confidence in his ability to lead.



Emphasizing the need for a capable team, he plans to surround himself with knowledgeable individuals focused on development.



Crediting his father's encouragement for his political ambitions, he aims to transition from music to politics with fan support.



Shatta Wale envisions a proactive presidency, prioritizing practical solutions over rhetoric.



Confident in his ability to effect change, he calls for support from his fans as he embarks on this political journey, sparking both excitement and skepticism.