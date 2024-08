Movies of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Kwaku Manu believes his ex-wife’s remarriage will benefit him by clearing up confusion about his marital status.



He claims people doubted his previous claims of being divorced, which affected his opportunities.



Now that his ex is married to a white man, Manu feels free to move on as his divorce will be more credible.



He also noted a positive relationship with his ex-wife’s new husband.