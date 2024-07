Television of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: 3news

Sweet Adjeley, a Ghanaian food vlogger in the US, discussed her journey starting seven years ago despite initial resistance from her husband, who preferred privacy.



She now enjoys his support.



Managing criticism on social media, she focuses on positivity and has developed her own line of spices, catering to over a million subscribers across YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.