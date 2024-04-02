My intent tells me I'm a reincarnated being - Banzy Banero

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Banzy Banero, has revealed a sense of reincarnation, attributing it to his deep thoughts and mature demeanor.



In an interview on TV3, The 24-year-old artist said he feels like a new version of himself, influenced by his interactions with older individuals, which shapes his speech and behavior beyond his years.



Expressing his delight, Banzy celebrates three nominations for the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including New Artiste of the Year, Afrobeat Song of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year. His hit track 'Hosanna' stands as a testament to his rising prominence in the music industry.



Reflecting on his nominations, Banzy acknowledges the recognition as a validation of his relentless dedication and talent. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to stand alongside mainstream artists like Sarkodie and Black Sherif, envisioning the moment his name is announced among the nominees.



Banzy's journey embodies the fusion of youthful creativity with the wisdom of experience, as he continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound and lyrical depth. Amidst accolades and acclaim, he remains grounded, embracing each milestone with humility and gratitude.



As the Telecel Ghana Music Awards approaches on June 1, 2024, Banzy Banero stands poised to make his mark, not only as a nominee but as a symbol of artistic evolution and spiritual introspection in the world of Afrobeat music.