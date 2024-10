Movies of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: Dailypostng

Nigerian comedian Ali Baba recounted a tense, near-death encounter with former military leader Sani Abacha.



During an event, Ali Baba humorously challenged Abacha to remove his sunglasses, escalating tension as State Security Service operatives appeared.



Choosing to sit beside Abacha rather than retreat, he diffused the moment’s intensity.