My moniker was coined by Wanlov The Kubolor - Macho Rapper reveals

Boricist the Macho rapper has revealed the origin of his renowned alias, The Macho Rapper, crediting musician Wanluv The Kubolor for the moniker.



During an interview on the 3FM Drive, Boricist disclosed that he transitioned from his former name, Okamafour, to Okamabom before adopting the title of Macho Rapper, bestowed upon him by Wanluv The Kubolor.



The genesis of the name occurred during a rap battle at the Bless The Mic concert in Osu, where Wanluv The Kubolor recognized Boricist's muscular physique and rap prowess.



Reflecting on the encounter, Boricist recounted Wanluv The Kubolor's encouragement, stating, "One day I was on the stage rapping at Osu and when the show was done Kubolor called me and said its true you are a macho guy and a rapper so just be real and use the name and ever since Macho Rapper has been the name."



He further shared that the transition from Okamafour to Okamabom stemmed from positive feedback received after his gym workouts, prompting him to align his identity more closely with his physical appearance and musical talent.



The revelation adds depth to Boricist's persona, highlighting the influence of mentorship and recognition within Ghana's vibrant music community. With Wanluv The Kubolor's endorsement, Boricist has solidified his identity as The Macho Rapper, a name synonymous with both strength and lyrical prowess.