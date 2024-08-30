My mother set off to KATH to abort me and something happened; Esther Smith reveals

Music of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian gospel artiste Esther Smith has recently shared a deeply personal story about her birth.



In an interview on Accra FM, she revealed that her mother, a schoolgirl at the time, had planned to abort her due to difficult circumstances.



Her grandmother intervened, sensing something was wrong, and her father eventually stopped the abortion.



Despite the challenges, Esther believes divine intervention saved her.



She went on to become a leading gospel musician in Ghana, with her first song, "Ewurade Wo Din No Hyeren," marking the beginning of her inspiring journey.