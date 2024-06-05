My music career incomplete without Don Jazzy, says D’banj

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian singer D’banj, reflecting on his 20-year music journey, credits his business partner Don Jazzy for its completion.



Through an Instagram post, D’banj invites Don Jazzy to his anniversary dinner, highlighting their brotherhood and unwavering support.



Don Jazzy reciprocates the sentiment, expressing disbelief at the passage of two decades and thanking D’banj for everything.



Together, they founded Mo’Hits Records in 2004, marking the beginning of their collaborative success.



D’banj plans to celebrate his milestone at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, with the event titled "D’banj live @New Afrika Shrine."