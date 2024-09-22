You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 22Article 1984526

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

My next song will feature D-Black and Kwabena Kwabena - Joyce Blessing

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joyce Blessing Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel artist Joyce Blessing announced a new collaboration with rapper D-Black and Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena during an interview on TV3’s The Afternoon Show on September 19.

She expressed her willingness to work with secular artists, asserting that their talents are also gifts from God.

Joyce noted that her hit song "Victory" was created by non-gospel

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment