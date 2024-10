Television of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: 3news

Titiaka, winner of the 2024 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), impressed with her performance, showcasing Savannah Region culture and social change vision.



Her mother, Bukari Bushira, expressed joy, attributing her daughter’s success to constant prayers and motivation.



Titiaka won a GHC15,000 prize, a car, and other rewards at the October 6 finale.