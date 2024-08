Music of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian artist King Paluta revealed in an interview that his hit song "Makoma" has positively impacted marriages.



The lyrics, particularly the line “Od33fo) ade3 yenfa nkyeky3,” have reminded women to respect their partners and value their possessions.



Paluta emphasized that being an ‘Od33fo)’ means being a responsible and committed partner, not defined by wealth.