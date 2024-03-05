My wedding won't be extravagant - Broda Shaggi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian comedian and actor, Broda Shaggi, has expressed his disinterest in extravagant weddings, highlighting his preference for privacy in personal matters.



In an interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Shaggi emphasized his stance on keeping his personal life away from the limelight, stating, “I am not a fan of big weddings. Even if I’m going to get married, I’m not a fan of big weddings."



Maintaining a guarded approach to his private life, he underscored, “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, I keep personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me and I just want to protect it."



Shaggi, known for his skits, also shared his views on marriage, stressing the importance of love and family, but also acknowledging the need for patience, saying, “But I believe in love. I believe in one-man-one-woman type of love. I believe in family. I believe in raising my own kids."



While he remains open to the idea of starting a family in the future, he asserted, “I’m going to have my own family by God’s grace but not very soon. There’s nothing like getting old. I do tell people, you don’t need to rush into marriage."