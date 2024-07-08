You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 08Article 1958138

My wife prevented me from dissing Obrafour in 2009 – Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame revealed he considered dissing Obrafour after feeling betrayed when Obrafour featured Guru in a song criticizing him and hiplife.

Okyeame Kwame was upset that Obrafour didn't inform him beforehand and even had prepared diss lines but was advised against it, notably by his wife.

He reflected that not responding was crucial for his positive image and career longevity, suggesting that avoiding the diss track was a strategic decision that ultimately benefited him.

