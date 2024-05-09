You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 09Article 1937156

My wife's navel hair captivated me during our first encounter - Actor Oteele

Oteele with his wife

Kumawood actor Oteele fondly recalls the moment his wife's happy trails and lower back hair enchanted him during their first encounter on a film set.

Reflecting on their initial meeting a decade ago, Oteele shared how his wife's vulnerability, as she changed clothes due to fatigue, revealed her unique beauty, particularly the delicate line of hair leading from her navel and the captivating hair at the back of her waist.

Mesmerized by her distinct features, Oteele felt an undeniable connection, sensing a divine intervention drawing him closer to her.

After their paths diverged on set, Oteele made a vow to visit her in her hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo, which he fulfilled, leading to a warm hospitality and a week spent together.

His wife, Gifty, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Oteele's inclusive vision of their future as a key factor in their decision to build a life together.

In a previous discussion, Gifty disclosed Oteele's troubling health scare, marked by sudden weight loss due to an unidentified illness that persisted for three years into their marriage, starting in 2019. Despite medical tests yielding normal results, the lack of a clear diagnosis posed a challenge until around 2022.

