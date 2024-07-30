You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 30Article 1964627

Source: 3news

MzBel bemoans cyberbullying; calls for strict regulations against it

Songstress Mzbel has expressed concerns over the rise in cyberbullying and misuse of social media.

She revealed filing lawsuits against bloggers and media members for spreading false information, which were kept private due to their sensitive nature.

In a recent Accra FM interview, Mzbel criticized social media for becoming a tool for character assassination and disrespect.

She called for stronger legislation against cyberbullying and urged accountability online, emphasizing the abuse of social media for clickbait and misinformation.

