MzGee tears up as she marks one year hosting UTV’s United Showbiz

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Ghanaian media personality, MzGee commemorated a significant milestone in her career as she celebrated one year as the host of UTV's renowned United Showbiz on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



Expressing deep emotions, MzGee, the face of the popular TV entertainment review program, reflected on her journey with heartfelt sincerity.



During the commemoration, MzGee opened up about the initial challenges she encountered when she assumed the role of hosting United Showbiz. She candidly shared the struggles she faced, particularly grappling with the expectation to predominantly host the show in Twi, a language she admitted she wasn't entirely fluent in, making her hosting responsibilities even more daunting.



Recalling the daunting task of stepping into the shoes of the esteemed Nana Ama Mcbrown, MzGee acknowledged the immense pressure to uphold the show's legacy, which added to the complexity of her role.



Overwhelmed by emotion, MzGee couldn't contain her tears as she spoke about these challenges and the relentless calls for her removal from the position.



Joining MzGee in the emotional moment, several panelists of the show were visibly moved to tears.



Despite her tears, MzGee took a pause to extend her gratitude to the visionary leaders of UTV, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong, for entrusting her with such a significant role. She also expressed appreciation to Fadda Dickson, the managing director of the TV station, for his unwavering belief in her capabilities and consistent support throughout her journey.



