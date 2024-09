Music of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: StarrFm

Afrobeats star MzVee has released her new single "POM (Peace Of Mind)" on September 4, 2024.



The track blends Afrobeats with Amapiano, featuring vibrant rhythms and catchy melodies.



Accompanied by a music video depicting a journey from struggle to empowerment, the single aims to further establish MzVee's prominence in the genre.