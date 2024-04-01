You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 01Article 1927274

Mzbel shares traumatic robbery and rape ordeal

Ghanaian hiplife star, Mzbel, has disclosed a traumatic incident she endured in the past.

Mzbel, revealed how she was victimized by armed assailants who invaded her home, robbed her, and subjected her to rape without protection.

During an interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, Mzbel recounted the terrifying ordeal, which unfolded in her bedroom and kitchen. She described being startled awake by a vicious blow to her back, only to find herself facing masked intruders demanding money.

Forced to comply with their demands, Mzbel surrendered her possessions, but the ordeal escalated when one of the assailants threatened her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. Subsequently, she was dragged to the kitchen, where another perpetrator subjected her to further violence.

Following the assault, Mzbel sought medical attention, undergoing HIV testing and receiving treatment as a precaution. Additionally, she engaged in therapy sessions to cope with the emotional aftermath of the traumatic experience.

Despite the perpetrators being apprehended and imprisoned, Mzbel revealed that they later passed away while serving their sentence. When asked if she sought spiritual retribution against them, Mzbel expressed that the suffering they inflicted upon her was punishment enough, opting not to curse them for their heinous actions.


