NAPO, Gifty Anti, Lawrence Tetteh and numerous Bigwigs storm funeral of Kofi Amoa-Abban’s late Mother

Numerous prominent figures in Ghana have gathered in Tema for the final funeral rites of Mrs. Leticia Amoa-Abban, the late mother of business mogul Kofi Amoa-Abban, who passed away earlier this year.

The funeral services are attracting many notable attendees, including journalist Gifty Anti, NPP Vice Presidential candidate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), and Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, among others, reflecting the significance of the occasion.
















