NDC approached me to join them – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Socialite Efia Odo has revealed on the podcast Bants and Rants that she was approached by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who sought to leverage her advocacy against bad governance for political gain.



She claimed that promises were made to her to join the party, but she declined, prioritizing her commitment to national issues over political affiliations.



Odo also alleged that there was internal conflict, with some members sharing information with the NPP and others being paid by the NDC, leading her to distance herself from political maneuvering.