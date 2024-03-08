NDC unprepared for leadership - Afia Schwarznegger

LifeStyle of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afia Schwarzenegger, also known as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has urged Ghanaians to refrain from considering John Dramani Mahama for the presidency, citing concerns over Ghana's progress.



Schwarzenegger contends that Mahama's return to power would impede the nation's development, asserting that the former President remains unchanged.



According to the former Radio and Television personality, the opposition lacks a coherent plan for Ghana's advancement, emphasizing the necessity for an eight-year strategy.



"Go back and come up with an eight-year plan. You can’t bring a candidate who wants to come and make his campaign money," she stated, expressing skepticism towards political parties' motives.



"We don’t need our ex who hasn’t changed. We only go for our ex who has changed and has decided to make our lives better," Schwarzenegger remarked, questioning Mahama's readiness and the NDC's preparedness for governance.



In her critique, Schwarzenegger emphasized the need for transformative leadership, urging against complacency even in the face of potential voter apathy.



"Even if there is voter apathy, it will be ensured that the elections are rigged to favor the NPP," she alleged.