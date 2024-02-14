NFL features Ghana's Stevo Atambire's 'Minus Me' on 'Born to Play' commercial

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a remarkable nod to global musical diversity, the National Football League (NFL) has incorporated Ghanaian musician Stevo Atambire's infectious track "Minus Me" into its latest 'Born to Play' advertisement.



The move underscores the league's commitment to celebrating cultural richness and embracing diverse artistic expressions.



Stevo, renowned for his mastery of the kologo, a traditional Ghanaian string instrument, brings a vibrant blend of rhythm and storytelling to the forefront with "Minus Me."



The track, characterized by its uplifting melody and empowering lyrics, encapsulates themes of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity.



In response to the NFL's embrace of his music, Stevo Atambire expressed gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to share his cultural heritage with a broader audience.



"Music has the power to unite us across borders and boundaries. I am humbled and honored to see my music reaching new ears through the NFL's platform," Atambire said.



