NPP Youth urges Ghanaian community in UK to back Medikal's historic London concert

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, implores Ghanaians residing in London to rally behind Medikal as he prepares for his inaugural major show at the O2 Indigo Arena.



Medikal, accompanied by a stellar lineup including Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, Efya, Joey B, and Sarkodie, anticipates a sold-out performance.



Expressing admiration for Medikal's audacity, Mustapha extends congratulations via social media and urges Ghanaians, particularly those in London, to contribute to making history by supporting the concert.



In his message, Mustapha underscores the significance of Ghanaian representation on global stages and encourages solidarity in fostering the arts.



He concludes with a resounding declaration of support for Medikal and emphasizes the unity of purpose in this endeavor.