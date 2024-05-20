NPP gov’t silent on creative industry achievements - Fredyma

Entertainment of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned music producer Fredyma highlights the government's muted stance on its creative industry achievements, citing poor communication as a major hurdle in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Fredyma acknowledges the government's efforts but emphasizes the need for better communication, urging key figures to amplify their achievements in the creative sector.



While the NPP government is actively working to improve the creative industry, Fredyma notes that their focus on projects like amphitheaters and regional center rehabilitations hasn't been adequately publicized.



Fredyma points out that a lack of legislation governing the creative trade has led to infractions in the industry, despite efforts like the Creative Arts for Change pushing for necessary laws with government support.



He calls on creatives to engage in politics as a means to effect change in the industry, emphasizing the importance of their involvement in the governance process.