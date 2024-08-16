You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 16Article 1970849

NPP is ungrateful, they’ve forgotten everything I sacrificed for them – Socrate Safo

Veteran Film Producer Socrate Safo criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for neglecting his contributions and those of others in the Creative Arts Industry who supported them.

Safo echoed complaints from musicians Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong about lack of recognition and compensation for their efforts.

Safo, who has restrained himself from criticizing the party further, highlights a broader issue of inadequate appreciation for volunteers across political parties.

