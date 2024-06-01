Naira Marley’s cybercrime trial delayed

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

The highly anticipated trial of Nigerian singer Naira Marley faced another setback as proceedings were stalled due to the absence of a crucial approval from the chief judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos.



The trial, led by the EFCC, centers on alleged cybercrime charges against Marley since May 2019.



Despite pleading not guilty and being granted bail, procedural hurdles, including the pending approval for a fiat, have hindered progress.



Both defense and prosecution await the fiat's approval, leaving the trial in limbo.



The delay prolongs the wait for justice, keeping supporters and detractors of the controversial musician in suspense.