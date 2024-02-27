Nakeeyat Dramani Appointed Ambassador for 4R+ Project

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Corpnation Foundation has appointed renowned poet, Miss Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, as the brand ambassador for its 4R+ project aimed at promoting a climate-friendly nation.



Nakeeyat's role involves leveraging her artistic brand and image to promote the project's objectives. The unveiling took place during the project launch at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



Mr. Saviour Kwaku Adzika, the founder of Corpnation Foundation, expressed his excitement about Nakeeyat's appointment, highlighting her current position as the Youth Ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum as evidence of her dedication to environmental causes.



He emphasized Nakeeyat's significant role in shaping the discourse on climate change in the future.



Accepting the ambassadorial role, Miss Dramani Sam pledged to use her influence to encourage her peers and younger generations to adopt eco-friendly practices and embrace environmental stewardship.



Nana Kobina Nketsia IV, the Omanhene of Essikado and chair of the occasion, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts across sectors to achieve the goals of the 4R+ project.



The Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin Issah, and Western Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, commended Corpnation Foundation for their achievements with the 4R+ project in the Western Region, reaffirming their commitment to its success.



The multi-stakeholder approach reflects a shared determination to build a sustainable and resilient future.



Prominent media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who attended the event, underscored the significance of individual commitment to addressing climate change, inspiring attendees to take responsibility for environmental stewardship.



As the 4R+ project gains momentum, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam emerges as a leader poised to guide a generation towards a greener and more sustainable future.



Supported by key figures and institutions, the initiative holds promise for creating lasting positive change in the fight against climate change.



The 4Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recovery of solid waste—are foundational to building an eco-friendly nation. The plus(+) component ensures sustainability, incorporating elements such as student clubs (Saving The Planet Club), Environmental Quizzes, Award Scheme, and tree growing.



The event received support from SEB Foundation and sponsorship from Rigworld International Services.