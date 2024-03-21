Nana Aba Anamoah skeptical of Nana Kwame Bediako's presidential prospects

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed skepticism regarding Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Movement, winning the presidency in the 2024 elections, despite his commendable aspirations for Ghana's transformation.



In a recent statement, Nana Aba Anamoah acknowledged Bediako's commendable values and dedication to addressing the challenges facing Ghanaians, referring to him fondly as "Cheddar." However, she voiced doubts about Ghanaians abandoning the established political parties, such as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to support him.



"We definitely need a new force. I have engaged Freedom Jacob Caesar [Cheddar] a couple of times, he is a great guy, and I love him. He means well and wants to see people do better in their lives. But I am not sure Ghanaians will give a new force an opportunity, even though we are screaming for one," she remarked.



Despite her admiration for Cheddar's entry into the political arena, Nana Aba Anamoah expressed uncertainty about the electorate's readiness to abandon the NDC and NPP in favor of a new political alternative. She acknowledged the significance of Cheddar's presence in the political discourse, even if his electoral success remains uncertain.



Cheddar, who is set to contest in the upcoming general elections under The New Force political movement, faces competition from established parties like the NDC and NPP. Recently, he attracted criticism for his proposal to dredge a sea in Kumasi if elected president.