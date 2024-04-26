Nana Acheampong decries transient nature of modern music

Music of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Acheampong, a veteran musician, recently voiced concerns about the quality of contemporary music compared to his era.



He noted a significant disparity in the longevity of songs, attributing it to a shift towards dance-centric content over substantive messaging.



Acheampong emphasized that songs from his time often contained words of advice and motivation, contributing to their enduring relevance.



In an interview with Zionfelix, he reiterated the importance of musicians focusing on delivering motivational messages to impact listeners positively.



Responding to questions about the fleeting popularity of modern songs, Acheampong concurred, highlighting a prevailing trend prioritizing dance elements over meaningful lyrics.



He expressed dismay over the diminishing emphasis on substantive messaging in today's music landscape, advocating for a return to the concentration on delivering impactful messages in songs.