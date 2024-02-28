Nana Agradaa issues warning to ex-husband over social media insults

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Tupac, has delivered a stern warning to her ex-husband, Pastor Eric.



She demands that he either intervenes to stop the onslaught of insults directed at her by bloggers associated with him or forfeits all the properties she bestowed upon him during their time together.



Nana Agradaa alleges that certain bloggers, purportedly linked to her ex-husband, have been tarnishing her reputation through scathing remarks on social media platforms. She contends that these bloggers are spreading falsehoods about her true character, portraying her in a negative light contrary to her public image.



In a no-nonsense tone, Nana Agradaa directly addresses her ex-husband, urging him to take responsibility for the actions of the bloggers. She insists that if Pastor Eric is indeed innocent as he claims, he must publicly denounce the defamation campaign orchestrated by the bloggers. Failure to do so, she warns, will result in the retrieval of all assets she bestowed upon him during their marriage.



"I am instructing my ex-husband to confront the bloggers responsible for the disparaging remarks aimed at me on social media. If he maintains his innocence, he must clear his name publicly. Otherwise, I will reclaim all the properties I generously granted him. This is not a matter to be taken lightly," she asserts.



Furthermore, Evangelist Tupac emphasizes her reluctance to engage in conflict with her former spouse. However, she asserts her readiness to retaliate if necessary, should Pastor Eric persist in neglecting her grievances.



"I harbored no ill will towards you post-divorce, but your inaction in resolving this matter may provoke my wrath. I acquired the land and constructed the building; should you dare challenge me, I am prepared to present evidence in court," she declares unequivocally.