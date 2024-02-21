Nana Ama McBrown celebrates daughter's fifth birthday with heartwarming photos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, flooded the social media with heartwarming photos today, February 21, 2024, to celebrate her daughter Maxin's fifth birthday.



McBrown expressed her joy and gratitude on social media, sharing pictures of the little girl confidently making fashion statements in various outfits.



The birthday celebration has garnered attention and well-wishes from fans and followers across the social media.



Check out the adorable photos below:



