Music of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was filmed dancing on the street with DWP dancers Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye to Fameye’s song "Very Soon."



The spontaneous encounter, captured in a viral video, ended with McBrown gifting the dancers GH¢1000 for their performance, earning praise from fans for the delightful collaboration.