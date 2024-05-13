Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in kente at Akwasidae

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the spotlight at the 25th Grand Akwasidae event hosted by Otumfour Osei Tutu II, drawing admiration from attendees.



Among the array of celebrities and dignitaries present, Nana Ama McBrown stood out with her trademark confidence and infectious smile, radiating charm throughout the event.



However, it was her choice of attire that truly captivated onlookers, as she graced the occasion in a stunning kente dress, earning her widespread acclaim for her impeccable sense of style.



Fans and admirers flooded social media with praise for Nana Ama McBrown, commending her for consistently setting the bar high with her fashion choices and serving as a beacon of elegance in the entertainment industry.



