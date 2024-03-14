Nana Ama McBrown recounts near-death experience from poisoning

Television of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media personality Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about a harrowing experience where she was poisoned while sharing a meal with someone.



Recalling the ordeal, McBrown revealed that shortly after consuming the food, she was struck with excruciating stomach pains, prompting her immediate transfer to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for urgent medical attention.



"I went to eat at a particular place, and I nearly died. It looked like the food was poisoned. I wouldn’t say someone intended to poison or harm me. I was eating with another person, and she left at a point, claiming she was satisfied," McBrown shared in a video posted by GHPage TV on social media.



Following her admission to the hospital, McBrown endured a two-week medical ordeal, unable to consume any food for four consecutive days due to the poisoning.



"I could not eat for four days because I was diagnosed with poison. I had to do that to clear the substances from my system," she added.





McBrown's revelation comes amidst speculations surrounding the alleged poisoning of the late Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah. However, Lilian Kumah, his widow, has vehemently denied the claims, asserting that her husband's passing was not attributed to poisoning but to a prolonged illness he had been battling for months.