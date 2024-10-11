You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 11Article 1992512

Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts fine curve, sets social media ablaze

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown drew admiration for her stunning curves as she sported a gym outfit while spending time with the employees of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited following her ambassadorship.

Nana Ama McBrown took to her TikTok account to post a thrilling video of her working out with the staff of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited.

