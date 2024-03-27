Nana Kwame Bediako urges industrial platform for entertainment sector growth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, has revealed his vision for Ghana’s entertainment industry, stressing the imperative need for international distribution channels to amplify Ghanaian creative content globally.



Speaking with 3Xtra’s Kwaku King, also known as Cheddar, Bediako advocates for this strategy, drawing parallels to FIFA's approach.



"Industrialization is key," Bediako asserts, highlighting the necessity of providing an industrial platform to certify Ghana's creative products for global consumption.



He emphasizes the importance of creating distribution channels to disseminate Ghanaian content worldwide, akin to FIFA's broadcasting model that reaches millions simultaneously.



In Bediako's view, Ghana must emulate FIFA's success by establishing robust media platforms, entertainment equipment, and studios. He envisions the creation of a large studio capable of attracting international collaboration, fostering content creation within Ghana.



Identifying a gap in Ghana's entertainment sector, Bediako points to the absence of industrialization. He advocates for the development of a technology hub akin to Silicon Valley, providing ample space for digital innovation and growth in the sector.