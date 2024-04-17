Nana Poku Ashis urges Ghanaian musicians to assert themselves

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Artist manager Nana Poku Ashis has emphasized the need for Ghanaian musicians to stand up for themselves, citing a tendency among many creatives to be timid and avoid addressing grievances directly.



During a live discussion on Hitz FM, Ashis highlighted that musicians often fail to voice their concerns even when they are in the right, urging them to be proactive in addressing issues affecting them.



"A lot of musicians are very timid. They know what’s right or have the facts to back their case, but most of them just stay behind. You need to make a case for yourself at all times," he emphasized.



Ashis referenced rapper Amerado's successful petition to have his song "Kwaku Ananse" included in the TGMA nominee list as an example of how speaking up can yield positive results.



He encouraged artists to speak out against injustices, warning that silence could result in unresolved errors.



"Amerado has shown the way. If others also feel something unjust has been done to them, I think they should also come up and make a case for themselves," Ashis remarked.



His comments follow updates to the TGMA nomination list, which included revisions prompted by petitions from Amerado and other artists.