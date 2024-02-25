Nana Poku Ashis urges young musicians to be humble

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Artist manager Nana Poku Ashis shed light on the challenges young artists face in their careers today, citing a lack of humility as a significant hurdle.



Ashis emphasized that many emerging artists fail to seek guidance from experienced industry figures, noting, "Even when you try to reach out to them, plenty of them do not open up."



He stressed the importance of education and mentorship, highlighting the need for young artists to learn from predecessors to elevate their brands. However, Ashis lamented that this eagerness to learn is often absent, causing seasoned professionals to withhold valuable knowledge.



According to Ashis, cultivating a business mindset is crucial for young artists to thrive financially. He urged them to prioritize networking and fostering relationships with influential figures in the industry, emphasizing the importance of affiliating with top brands and managers.



While expressing his concerns about the lack of connections among younger artists, Ashis commended musician Fameye for his humility and eagerness to learn. He praised Fameye's ability to spontaneously create music and seek feedback, likening him to the legendary Amakye Dede.



He encouraged young artists to emulate Fameye's dedication and humility, underscoring the importance of continuous learning and networking in the competitive music industry.