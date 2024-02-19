Nana Poku Ashis warns creatives against political exploitation

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Artiste Manager and Entertainment Pundit, Nana Poku Ashis, has sounded a cautionary note for creatives, advising them to be cautious of politicians who leverage their platforms solely for electoral gains.



As the general election looms later this year, Ashis expressed concern over the recurring trend of politicians utilising creatives for campaign purposes only to neglect their welfare afterward.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ashis urged unity within the Creative Industry, emphasising the need for a collective effort to address the longstanding issue of exploitation by politicians.



"We are only needed during campaign time so they can come to power and after that, we are left on our own," Ashis remarked, highlighting the cycle of exploitation faced by creatives.



He emphasised the importance of presidential candidates demonstrating genuine commitment to implementing policies beneficial to the creative sector.



Expressing skepticism towards political affiliations until concrete actions are taken, Ashis stressed the significance of creatives asserting their voices and demands during the upcoming election period. He called upon fellow creatives to unite and advocate for their common interests.



Ashis underscored the vital role played by the creative sector in the country's development, citing its contributions to economic growth, job creation, and government revenue. He urged the government to recognise and support the creative industry, emphasising its substantial economic impact.



"It is about time the government took a serious look our way," Ashis emphasised, urging policymakers to acknowledge the significant contributions of the creative sector.



He urged creatives to refrain from engaging in political campaigns until their concerns are addressed, advocating for unity and collective action to advance the interests of the creative community.