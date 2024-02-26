Nana Romeo appointed board member of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Media personality Nana Romeo has been appointed as a board member for the Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA.

The announcement was made via a statement signed by Joe Appiah, alias Joeboy, the COO of the awards scheme.



According to the statement, Nana Romeo, the host of the Ayekoo Ayekoo midmorning show on Accra 100.5 FM, was chosen because he “brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions in his career”.



See the statement in its entirety below:



Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA welcomes Mr. Abdul Karim, popularly known as Nana Romeo as a Board Member.



Columbus Ohio – Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA, a leading award scheme to recognize individuals, groups, businesses and organizations making a remarkable impact in the African communities in Ohio, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Abdul Karim as a board member to its board of directors, effective immediately.



"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Abdul Karim join our board," said Chair of the Board "His passion and dedication to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our community."



Mr. Abdul Karim expressed his excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am honored to be part of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA and look forward to contributing to its important work.”



Ohio African Excellence Awards USA is confident that Mr. Abdul Karim will provide strong leadership and guidance to the board, driving the organization’s continued success and growth.