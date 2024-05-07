Nana Yaa Brefo accused Shatta Wale of trying to steal Medikal's shine

Television of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has taken aim at Shatta Wale and his associate Medikal following their verbal attack on presenter Mzgee.



Brefo's criticism stems from the duo's use of derogatory language towards Mzgee, alleging she posed unnecessary questions during an interview with Medikal.



Expressing her frustration, Brefo condemned the duo's behavior, citing it as another instance of their troubling actions.



In her first public remarks on the matter, Brefo suggested that Shatta Wale is attempting to overshadow Medikal.



Questioning Shatta Wale's involvement, Brefo expressed bewilderment at his decision to insert himself into a dispute not his own.