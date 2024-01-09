Nana Yaa Brefo warns the youth about Cheddar’s ‘New Force’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Outspoken media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has advised the youth to be extremely cautious when it comes to the political movement they will support ahead of the 2024 general elections.



She noted that it is expedient for Ghanaians, especially the youth, to be extra vigilant and thoughtful about the people they support because it could impact their lives negatively in the future.



Nana Yaa Brefo remarked after Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, officially disclosed himself as the one behind The New Force political movement.



In reacting to the news, she entreated the general public to be wary of political movements they would support to avoid regrets sometime to come.



“What was Cheddar saying? We should be very vigilant, especially the youth. Don’t allow anyone to take you for a fool. It was Constitution Day, right? So in everything, you should think very deeply before you decide to put yourself into anything. In anything be it movement, foundations, charity revolutions or whatever it is think twice before subscribing to it.



She further urged Ghanaians to follow international politics to help them make prudent decisions when it comes to electing leaders.



“If you study US politics you’d realize that the system is trying to push Donald Trump out at the same time they’ve realized he has supporters so it is becoming someway. Follow international politics and relate it to our own.”



Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.



The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



