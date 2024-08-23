Nee Oseye Ade Leke wins male artiste of the year at Ghana Music Awards USA 2024

Music of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian music in USA, Nee Oseye Ade Leke emerged victorious as the Male Artiste of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards USA, held over the weekend. The event, which took place in New Jersey City showcased a host of talented musicians and highlighted the vibrant essence of Ghanaian culture.



Nee



Read full articleOseye Ade Leke’s win is a significant milestone in his career, which has been characterized by innovative sound and heartfelt lyrics. Songs like “Now a days Girls and “Why” are his latest singles which has contributed to this success competing against formidable nominees Enock Boateng, Jay Baba, Nana NYC, Daniel Nettey, Jamin Beatz, TooWan8, and Nii Addo.



Nee Oseye Ade Leke’s artistry and commitment to his craft resonated with both the audience and the judges, solidifying his place at the forefront of the Ghanaian music scene.



The Ghana Music Awards USA recognizes outstanding achievements among Ghanaian artists both locally and in the diaspora, celebrating the richness and diversity of Ghana's music industry. This year's ceremony was a reflection of resilience and creativity, especially in light of the challenges posed by the global pandemic.



In his acceptance speech, He expressed profound gratitude to his fans, family, and the entire Ghanaian music community. "This award is not just for me; it’s for every artiste who works hard and dreams big. I want to thank my fans for believing in my music and for supporting me every step of the way," he said. His humility and passion for his craft shone through, endearing him even further to his supporters.



The event was filled with electrifying performances from various artists, celebrating the diverse genres that define Ghanaian music, from highlife to afrobeats and hip-hop. This year’s awards also featured several special tributes and acknowledgments of distinguished artists who have profoundly impacted the industry both locally and internationally.



Among the notable moments of the evening was a heartfelt tribute to legends of Ghanaian music, reminding attendees of the rich history that has paved the way for the current generation of artistes. The vibrant atmosphere and the spirit of celebration made the awards a memorable night for all involved.