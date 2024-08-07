You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 07Article 1967501

Source: 3news

Netizens ‘roast’ Prince David Osei after he urged Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the upcoming elections has sparked controversy.

Osei praised Bawumia for promising growth and stability, contrasting this with a return to former President John Mahama, which he claims would be disastrous.

Critics, however, argue that Osei's support is misplaced given Ghana's current economic troubles under the NPP administration.

They accuse him of ignoring the severe conditions Ghanaians face and prioritizing political loyalty over addressing the real issues impacting the country.

