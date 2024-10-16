New Details About The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE Have Emerged

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: gagadget.com

A new leak reveals details about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, including renders shared by insider Evan Blass. The smartphone reportedly features a triple-camera setup in a rectangular module with metal rings around each sensor. The back panel is dark grey with a contrasting outline along the edges, while the side profile shows a flat, rose gold design with volume buttons and a fingerprint-scanning power button. Additionally, Samsung has reportedly improved the screen crease, making it less noticeable. However, official confirmation about these images is still pending.



