Movies of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: BBC

Applicants must submit two self-tapes and use their own accents

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series has announced a casting call for young actors in the UK and Ireland, aged 9 to 11 by April 2025. The series aims for diverse and inclusive casting.



Filming is expected in 2025-26.