New Tourism Minister can't make meaningful impact - Sadiq

The recent change in leadership at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has stirred mixed reactions within the creative community.



While some express anticipation, others, like businessman and founder of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, also known as Baba Sadiq, express skepticism regarding the potential impact of the new minister designate, Andrew Egyapa Mercer.



Baba Sadiq believes that the challenges facing the creative sector demand comprehensive solutions, suggesting that the appointment of a new minister may not effectively address the deep-rooted issues afflicting the industry.



He emphasizes the need for proactive measures and expresses doubt that the change in leadership will reverse the fortunes of the struggling sector.



The remarks from Baba Sadiq follow the recent reshuffle in President Nana Addo’s government, which saw lawyer and MP for Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, appointed as the new Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, replacing Ibrahim Mohammed Awal.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Baba Sadiq highlighted the lack of proactive measures to address industry challenges, asserting that the timing of the new appointment is unfavorable for making meaningful changes. He points out the limited time the minister designate will have in office, particularly with upcoming elections posing a significant barrier to implementing substantial reforms.



"With less than 10 months in office and the approaching election season, the minister designate will face constraints in delivering impactful changes," Baba Sadiq remarked. "His dual roles as an MP seeking re-election further limit his capacity to address the sector's complexities effectively."



Baba Sadiq underscores the importance of appointing an individual with a deep understanding of the industry and the time needed to navigate its intricacies. He asserts that the minister designate will require considerable time to grasp the sector's challenges, secure resources, and devise effective strategies for progress—a feat difficult to achieve within the limited timeframe.



"As a sitting MP and a newcomer to the industry, the minister designate faces a steep learning curve," Baba Sadiq explained. "The time constraints may hinder his ability to enact meaningful change and address the sector's pressing needs effectively."