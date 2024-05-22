New date and venue for 'Dumsor Must Stop' vigil announced

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Conveners of the #DumsorMustStop protest, including Yvonne Nelson, have adjusted plans for their upcoming protest against power cuts in Ghana.



Originally slated for May 25 at Revolution Square, the protest will now take place on June 8, starting at 2 pm in front of the University of Ghana, with a march to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout.



The Ghana Police Service seeks a court order to prevent the protest at Revolution Square, citing concerns for public safety and effective policing.



The court will rule on the police's request on Friday, May 24, at 9 am.



Background:



On May 9, the conveners notified the police of their planned vigil. After a meeting with the Accra Regional Police Command on May 15, they were asked to change the location due to security concerns around the Jubilee House.